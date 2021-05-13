COVID: BCCI to test all England-bound players, family at their homes

The cricket board will send medical teams to homes of every member, irrespective of their locations, to have RT-PCR tests done

For the England-bound Indian cricket contingent, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is making things easier. There has been considerable confusion about players’ vaccination and the mandatory RT-PCR tests since players are located all across the country. Travelling too is curtailed because of COVID-induced restrictions.

So what can BCCI do? According to a Cricbuzz report, coordinates and home addresses of all the England-bound players, support staff, crew and family members so that it can organise RT-PCR tests at their doorstep.

The board, as per the report, will send medical teams to the houses of every member, irrespective of their locations, to get the Covid tests done. The tests are expected to be done this week itself.

Vaccination is also turning out to be a headache for the board because if the players choose Covaxin in India, the second dose will be a problem in the UK, where Covaxin is not available and Covishield is the only alternative. It’s not yet clear yet how many players have been vaccinated or what vials they took and what the BCCI is planning about the vaccination.

Meanwhile, according to Cricbuzz report, the board has decided that it will enforce two-week quarantine for the contingent. The quarantine will take place in Mumbai.

The BCCI selection panel on Friday (May 7) named a 20-man Indian squad for the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand and the five-match Test series against England.