Indian team bound for England asked to get only Covishield vaccine

t’s not yet clear yet how many players have been vaccinated or what vials they took.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India is in a fix. So are the cricket players picked for the England series and the World Test Championship.

Vaccination is turning out to be a headache for the board because if the players choose Covaxin in India, the second dose will be a problem in the UK, where Covaxin is not available and Covishield is the only alternative.

With the IPL suspended, players will be taking their vaccines on their own. “Since they are at home, they will do it individually since state governments are getting the vaccinations done,” BCCI president Sourav Ganguly told The Indian Express.

Since the second dose will be given after a gap of 45 days or more, the players have been asked to prefer Covishield over Covaxin as it’s easily available in the UK.

According to another report, the players have been advised to take Covishield in India because it is based on the AstraZeneca vaccine, a UK product.

The BCCI selection panel on Friday (May 7) named a 20-man Indian squad for the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand and the five-match Test series against England.