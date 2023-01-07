Arsene Wenger to assist in development of Indian football

Wenger held meetings with AIFF boss Kalyan Chaubey and other senior officials from FIFA and AFC regarding youth development projects in India.

Arsene Wenger is set to play a crucial role in Indian football’s grassroots programmes. The former Arsenal manager and world governing body FIFA’s current chief of global football development is set to help in the evolution of the country’s footballing talent.

Also read: When Pele was moved by Calcutta’s passion for football

During the World Cup in Doha, All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey had held deliberations with Wenger and other senior officials of the FIFA and Asian Football Confederation (AFC), regarding youth development projects in India.

Also Read: Argentina to offer football training to kids in Kerala after state’s WC support

Advertisement

“We have had extensive discussions with FIFA development team. Arsene Wenger is head of FIFA Task Force and they will help us in grassroots programme. Coaches from Wenger’s team would come,” Chaubey said, after unveiling its Vision 2047 roadmap.

Also Read: Messi has defied football’s lexicon, and its restrictive grammar

“About football budget cut, we have got lot of help from government and ministry and we have never been turned down when we requested for something. In future too, we will expect whatever we deserve in terms of help, government will give us,” he added.

(With inputs from Agencies)