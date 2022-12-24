Argentina to offer football training to kids in Kerala after state’s WC support

Argentina’s Ambassador to India Hugo Javier Gobbi will visit Kerala soon to thank Malayalees for their support to the Lionel Messi-led team

After Lionel Messi inspired Argentina to FIFA World Cup 2022 title in Qatar last Sunday (December 18), thousands of Malayalees in Kerala celebrated the South American nation’s victory. Now, Argentina has expressed gratitude for their support and is set to provide football training to children in the state.

Also read: FIFA World Cup 2022 award winners list: Golden Boot, Golden Ball, and more

This was announced by Franco Agustin Senilliani Melchior, Commercial Head of Argentina’s Embassy in India, on Friday (December 23).

Also read: Kerala girl learns Spanish, becomes journalist to meet Messi

Advertisement

Melchior visited Kerala House in Delhi to thank Malayalee fans. He said he and Argentina’s Ambassador to India Hugo Javier Gobbi will visit Kerala soon to show their gratitude to Malayalees for supporting the team at the World Cup.

“We did not expect such support for Argentina from Kerala. It was amazing,” Melchior said.

After Argentina defeated France 4-2 on penalties (3-3 after extra time) in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final at the Lusail Stadium in Al Daayen, screams of joy, bursting of firecrackers, shouts of Messi, and blowing of trumpets and horns were how thousands of Malayalees across Kerala celebrated the win.

Also read: Argentina’s World Cup win: Kerala celebrates with dancing, screaming, trumpets and horns

“We said we (Argentina) would win. Argentina created history. Messi ki jai,” jubilant fans were shown shouting on various TV channels.

Some others said, “Neymar came, Ronaldo came, but it was Messi who walked away with the cup.”

Also read: 3.2 crore Indians watched Argentina vs France WC final live stream: JioCinema

In a Facebook post, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan congratulated Argentina for the World Cup victory.

“Congratulations to Argentina who won the football World Cup. Lionel Messi led Argentina to victory – the most precious achievement of his career,” Vijayan said.

Also read: Messi inspires Argentina to World Cup title in thrilling final in Qatar

Tipplers in Kerala had celebrated the win by contributing around ₹50 crore to the state’s coffers by purchasing liquor.

The Kerala State Beverages Corporation (KSBC), also known as Bevco, registered a sale of around ₹50 crore on December 18, more than the usual ₹33 crore to ₹34 crore, collected on Sundays.

LA PASIÓN NOS UNE 🇦🇷🏆 Gracias a la India 🇮🇳, Bangladesh 🇧🇩, Nápoles 🇮🇹, Arabia Saudita 🇸🇦 y a tantos otros pueblos del mundo por el apoyo a nuestra Selección @Argentina. pic.twitter.com/VX0YOEh2v5 — Santiago Cafiero (@SantiagoCafiero) December 19, 2022