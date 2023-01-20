Allegations against WFI chief: Wrestlers want IOA to form probe panel

The wrestlers reiterated their demand that WFI be disbanded and its President be sacked. They also demanded that a new committee is formed, in consultation with the wrestlers, to run the affairs of the national federation.

The protesting wrestlers on Friday (January 20) reached out to Indian Olympic Association (IOA), demanding the formation of an inquiry committee to probe the allegations of sexual harassment they have levelled against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President, a day after threatening to lodge multiple FIRs against the sports administrator.

In a letter addressed to IOA President PT Usha, the wrestlers said they have been informed by several of their younger colleagues about the sexual harassment they faced at the hands of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The letter has been signed by five wrestlers including Tokyo Olympics medallists Ravi Dahiya and Bajrang Punia.

Rio Games bronze winner Sakshi Malik and World Championship medallists Vinesh Phogat and Deepak Punia have also signed.

On Thursday, IOA President PT Usha promised a complete investigation to ensure justice for the wrestlers.

“As IOA President, I’ve been discussing the current matter of wrestlers with the members and for all of us the welfare and well being of the athletes is the top most priority of IOA. We request athletes to come forward and voice their concerns with us.

“We will ensure a complete investigation to ensure justice. We also have decided to form a special committee to deal with such situations that may arise in the future, for swifter action,” Usha tweeted.