NZ’s Ajaz Patel takes all 10 wickets of Indians in 1st innings

Mumbai-born New Zealand left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel created history by taking all 10 Indian wickets in the first innings of the second Test match held at Mumbai’s Wankhede stadium on Saturday.

The 33-year-old, who had migrated to New Zealand from Mumbai with his parents back in 1996, ended the Indian innings with figures of 47.5-12-119-10.

Patel equalled England off-spinner Jim Laker (10/53 vs Australia, 1956) and Anil Kumble (10/74 vs Pakistan, 1999).

With all 10 wickets in his kitty, Patel also surpassed the great Richard Hadlee to record the best figures by a New Zealand bowler. Hadlee had taken nine for 52 versus Australia back in 1985.

Patel’s effort was also the best by a visiting spinner in India, surpassing Australia’s Nathan Lyon (8/50) in 2017.

Stars aligned in Mumbai

“The stars have aligned for me to do it in Mumbai,” Patel said said after achieving the rare feat of scalping all 10 batters in an innings at the city of his birth.

“Honestly, its surreal and to be able to do that in my career is pretty special. The stars have aligned for me to do it in Mumbai,” Patel said after his feat. “Quite a special occasion for me and not just me but my family.

“Unfortunately for me, they’re not here because of Covid. I’m in very illustrious company with Kumble sir as well.”

Asked which scalp out of the 10 was special, he said, “Not anyone in particular and just trying to be repetitive and ask questions of batters.”

Ashwin’s mixup

The morning belonged to Ajaz, who got two quick wickets early before Agarwal and Axar added 67 runs for the seventh wicket to take the score towards 300-run mark.

The best delivery of the six wickets that he got on the day, was one that got Ravichandran Ashwin out as he drew the batter forward and turned enough to clip the bails.

Ashwin hilariously appealed for DRS without realising that he has been bowled as he had thought that the bowler had appealed for caught behind.

The review was wasted as he had already asked for it and once he realised that he was beaten lock, stock and barrel, he didn’t wait for the final verdict.

No wonder when Patel got Siraj as his 10th and final victim, Ashwin was seen giving him a standing ovation from the Indian dressing room as he led his team with the coveted ball in his hand.

‘Unreal’, ‘Welcome to the club’: Cricket fraternity all praises

“Unreal”, said a stunned cricket fraternity on Ajaz Patel’s rare feat.

“Welcome to the club #AjazPatel #Perfect10 Well bowled! A special effort to achieve it on Day1 & 2 of a test match,” tweeted Kumble, who had taken 10 wickets against Pakistan in Delhi during the 1999 home series.

“The expectations will only go up from here. People will now expect 10-for from you,” he said in a video.

England’s Jim Laker had reached the rare milestone way back in 1956.

“I have been privileged to see some incredible things from @BLACKCAPS in my 15 years of commentary and today is right up there. @AjazP That was special mate,” wrote former New Zealand pacer Simon Doull, who is commentating the second Test.

“One of the toughest things to do in the game of cricket. To have an entire team in your kitty in an innings is too good to be true. Simply unreal. Well done young man – Ajaz Patel,” wrote former India head coach Ravi Shastri.

Australia’s limited overs captain Aaron Finch added: “That’s the most amazing thing Ive ever seen!! Ajaz Patel.what a phenomenal performance.”

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, a tormentor of many a batsmen in his heydays, said, “Ajaz Patel This will be remembered forever 47.5-12-119-10 simply outstanding..Let me stand and clap.”

Losing effort

However, it seems that his 10-wicket haul would be the first one in a losing cause as New Zealand were all out for just 62 in their first innings in reply to India’s 325.

Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (4/19) and pacer Mohammed Siraj (3/19) shared seven wickets between them as the Indian bowlers ripped through the New Zealand batting line-up to take a first innings lead of 263 runs.