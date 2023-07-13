1st Test: Ashwin takes 5 as India dominate; West Indies fold for 150

Ashwin also became the third Indian bowler to reach 700 international wickets across formats.

Indian spin twins Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja shared eight wickets between them as the hosts West Indies were bundled out for 150 on the opening day of the first Test, in Roseau on Tuesday (July 12).

At stumps, India were 80/0 with captain Rohit Sharma unbeaten on 30 and debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal 40 not out.

Making a comeback after his snub in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, the premier Indian off-spinner Ashwin returned with 5/60, his 33rd five-wicket haul and fourth against the West Indies, as the hosts folded less than half-an-hour after tea.

In the process, Ashwin also became the third Indian bowler to reach 700 international wickets across formats.

He is the third Indian after Anil Kumble (956) and Harbhajan Singh (711) to reach the coveted milestone across formats.

Ravindra Jadeja (3/26) struck in the fourth over after tea when he trapped Kemar Roach LBW with a successful review.

Alick Athanaze (47) was the only bright spot for the Windies but only to miss a fifty on debut, dismissed by Ashwin three runs shy of the milestone.

The rest of the WI batter failed to apply themselves after skipper Kraigg Brathwaite opted to bat.

Athanaze went for a big heave but holed out to Shardul Thakur at mid-on.

That's Stumps on Day 1 of the opening #WIvIND Test!#TeamIndia move to 80/0, with captain Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal making a fine start.

