India vs West Indies: Test series schedule, squads, live TV, streaming

India will open their World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 campaign with a two-Test series against the West Indies in Dominica today (July 12).
In the WTC 2021-23, India finished runners-up, losing the final to Australia last month in England.
Here is all you need to know about India vs West Indies Test series.
India vs West Indies Test series schedule
1st Test: July 12 to 16 – Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica (7:30 PM IST, 10 AM Local)
2nd Test: July 20 to 24 – Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad, (7:30 PM IST, 10 AM Local)
Live TV, steaming information of India vs West Indies Tests
Live TV: Doordarshan Sports (DD Sports). Live telecast available in 6 languages (Bangla, English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu)
- DD Bangla – Bangla
- DD Yadagiri – Telugu
- DD Saptagiri – Telugu
- DD Chandana – Kannada
- DD Podigiri – Tamil
- DD Sports – Hindi & English
Live streaming: FanCode, JioCinema
ICC Test Rankings
India: 1; West Indies: 8
Test squads
India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KS Bharat (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Mukesh Kumar.
West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood (vice-captain), Alick Athanaze, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Joshua Da Silva, Rahkeem Cornwall, Raymon Reifer, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Jomel Warrican, Kemar Roach.
India vs West Indies head to head in the last five Tests
- India won by 257 runs at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica (August-September 2019)
- India won by 318 runs at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua (August 2019)
- India won by 10 wickets at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad (October 2018)
- India won by an innings and 272 runs at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot (October 2018)
- Match drawn at Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad (August 2016)