India vs West Indies: Test series schedule, squads, live TV, streaming

The first Test will be played in Dominica while the series finale is in Trinidad.

India will open their World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 campaign with a two-Test series against the West Indies in Dominica today (July 12).

In the WTC 2021-23, India finished runners-up, losing the final to Australia last month in England.

Here is all you need to know about India vs West Indies Test series.

India vs West Indies Test series schedule

1st Test: July 12 to 16 – Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica (7:30 PM IST, 10 AM Local)

2nd Test: July 20 to 24 – Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad, (7:30 PM IST, 10 AM Local)

Live TV, steaming information of India vs West Indies Tests

Live TV: Doordarshan Sports (DD Sports). Live telecast available in 6 languages (Bangla, English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu)

DD Bangla – Bangla

DD Yadagiri – Telugu

DD Saptagiri – Telugu

DD Chandana – Kannada

DD Podigiri – Tamil

DD Sports – Hindi & English

Live streaming: FanCode, JioCinema

ICC Test Rankings

India: 1; West Indies: 8

Test squads

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KS Bharat (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Mukesh Kumar.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood (vice-captain), Alick Athanaze, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Joshua Da Silva, Rahkeem Cornwall, Raymon Reifer, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Jomel Warrican, Kemar Roach.

