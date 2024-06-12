Rahul will vacate Wayanad seat, hints Congress chief in Kerala

If Congress chief and Kannur MP K Sudhakaran is to be believed, senior leader Rahul Gandhi is set to vacate the Wayanad seat.

It's a fact that all of us, including me, will be sad once Rahul takes the decision on Wayanad. We shouldn't be sad that Rahul, who is meant to lead the nation, cannot stay in Wayanad. Instead, we should all understand this, offer him our best wishes, and support him," K Sudhakaran said.

However, Rahul has not made a statement about him vacating the Wayanad seat.



