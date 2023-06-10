Green catch to dismiss Gill in WTC final triggers debate; ‘Not Out’ trends, no soft signal

"Inconclusive evidence. When in doubt, it’s Not Out," tweeted Virender Sehwag.

A social media debate was triggered on Saturday (June 10) after Shubman Gill was given out to a spectacular catch by Cameron Green off Scott Boland in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval in London.

As India are chasing a record 444 to win the WTC final, there was a moment in the last over before tea on the fourth day that resulted in a controversy.

Green, who was fielding at gully, dived to his left to complete an excellent one-handed catch. However, Gill (18) stood his ground and the decision was sent to the third umpire Richard Kettleborough.

After watching several replays, Kettleborough ruled that fingers were underneath the ball and it was a clean catch. The signal “OUT” was flashed on the giant screen much to the shock of the Indian fans and even Indian captain Rohit Sharma, and Gill looked disappointed.

On Twitter, ‘NOT OUT’ was trending, and at the ground, many Indian supporters booed the umpires and there were also chants of ‘cheat, cheat’.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag slammed the third umpire and felt it was not out.

“Third umpire while making that decision of Shubman Gill. Inconclusive evidence. When in doubt, it’s Not Out #WTC23Final (sic),’ Sehwag tweeted.

No soft signal

Earlier, the on-field umpires would give a ‘soft signal’ on whether it was out or not out for catches in doubt. However, the soft signal regulation was removed from the ICC Playing Conditions.

The new laws came into force for the first time when England played Ireland at Lord’s a week ago.

“The on-field umpires will consult with the TV umpire before any decisions are taken,” the ICC confirmed when the changes were announced in May.

“Soft signals have been discussed at previous cricket committee meetings over the last couple of years,” Sourav Ganguly of the Men’s Cricket Committee had said.