T20 World Cup: Why India failed to cross semi-final hurdle?

What went wrong for India at the Adelaide Oval in the knockout stage of the T20 World Cup? Senior cricket writer R Kaushik shares his thoughts from the stadium in this podcast.

India was knocked out of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday (November 10) in Adelaide as England thrashed the Rohit Sharma-led team for 10 wickets. Across formats, this was India’s fourth straight loss in the knockout stage of a World Cup since 2015.

After posting 168, India was blown away by the onslaught of openers – captain Jos Buttler (80 not out) and Alex Hales (86 not out). The lopsided contest just lasted 16 overs. In the final on Sunday, England faces Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

In this podcast, Aprameya C of The Federal talks to senior cricket writer R Kaushik from the Adelaide Oval. Kaushik says Buttler and Hales made it a no-contest of the semi-final, and Indian bowlers failed to execute their plans. He said India, at the start, did not have the best batting conditions after losing the toss. How did India fare throughout the World Cup? What next for Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and other seniors? Will they feature in the T20 World Cup in 2024? What next for Rahul Dravid? Kaushik shares his thoughts. Listen to the full podcast here.