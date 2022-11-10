India’s T20 World Cup dream over as England cruises to 10-wicket win

England made a mockery of the chase as they romped home with four overs to spare, with Alex Hales (86) and Jos Buttler (80) producing commanding fifties during their unbroken opening stand.

India suffered a 10-wicket drubbing at the hands of England in the second semi-final to end its campaign at the T20 World Cup 2022 on an embarrassing note in Adelaide on Thursday (November 10).

England thus entered the final where they will take on Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday (November 13).

Put in to bat, India posted 168 for six after Virat Kohli’s 40-ball 50 and Hardik Pandya’s 33-ball 63.

While the Indian bowlers cut a sorry figure and stayed wicket-less, Chris Jordan returned with 3 for 43 for England.

Brief Scores:

India: 168 for 6 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 63, Virat Kohli 50; Chris Jordan 3/43, Adil Rashid 1/20).