Podcast: ‘Unusual-looking pitch in Nagpur for India vs Australia series’

In this podcast, senior cricket journalist R Kaushik says the absence of Rishabh Pant is a “massive” loss for India.

Even before a single ball is bowled in the India-Australia Test series, the Nagpur pitch for the first Test is making headlines in Australian media.

Is this fair? How will the 22-yard strip behave from tomorrow (February 9)? Will Australia conquer the ‘final frontier’, having not won a Test series in India since 2004?

How will the ‘unusual-looking’ Nagpur wicket behave? To discuss all this and more, Aprameya C of The Federal talks to senior cricket journalist R Kaushik, who is covering all four Tests of the series. Listen to the full podcast here.