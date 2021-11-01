Migrants fall out of social security measures and protection: Maitreyi Krishnan

She details the legal safeguards available for migrants in India, and says states must protect them from exploitation.

Millions of people migrate inside India in search of jobs. Migration in India is not restricted to the less privileged; even white-collared employees migrate in search of better job opportunities.

The inter-state migration of blue-collared workers is usually neglected. They do not get guaranteed employment, social safety, and basic needs such as food, clothing and housing.

The COVID-19 pandemic has largely impacted the lives of migrants due to job losses. India saw a massive migrant exodus in the earlier days of lockdown in 2020.

In conversation with The Federal‘s Madhu Balaji, advocate Maitreyi Krishnan of Manthan Law discusses the legal safeguards that are available for migrants in India. She details the legal rights under the Inter-State Migrant Workmen Act, which has not been implemented in a full-fledged manner.

“Migrants fall out of social security measures and protection,” Ms. Krishnan said, adding that the enforcement authorities are not taking any action. She said that the model of development should be relooked and questioned.

When asked what state governments could have done to protect the basic rights of migrants, Ms. Krishnan said that the governments should ensure that migrants are protected from exploitation.

You can listen to the podcast here: