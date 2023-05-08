IPL 2023 | Week 6 review: Kohli-Gambhir fight, Dhoni’s winning run, Samad’s last-ball 6

In this podcast, senior cricket writer R Kaushik dissects the role of an anchor in T20 cricket vis-a-vis Virat Kohli and his not-so-impressive strike rate in IPL 2023, and more

Virat Kohli-Gautam Gambhir fight, low and high-scoring thrillers, MS Dhoni scoring the winning run, last-ball six by Abdul Samad, Rohit Sharma’s record ducks, KL Rahul’s injury, questions over Kohli’s strike rate, and more were the talking points in Week 6 of IPL 2023, from May 1 to 7.

Even after 52 games, there is very little separating all 10 teams as they are all mathematically still in contention for the playoffs. The first day of Week 6 in IPL 2023 on May 1 witnessed Kohli-Gambhir ugly altercation and ended with Sunrisers Hyderabad’s (SRH) Samad’s last-ball match-winning six against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Lucknow.

Catch all the happenings of the past week in IPL 2023 in this podcast where Aprameya C of The Federal talks to senior cricket writer R Kaushik. Listen to the full podcast here.