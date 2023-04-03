IPL 2023 | Week 1 review: Kohli’s domination, MI’s struggle, and more

How did the opening week of IPL 2023 pan out? Listen to The Federal podcast with senior cricket writer R Kaushik.

In the opening week of IPL 2023, Virat Kohli dominated while Mumbai Indians (MI) failed to break their opening jinx, and Rajasthan Royals (RR) topped the table. (IPL 2023 Points Table)

After all 10 teams in IPL 2023 played a game each, RR, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Gujarat Titans (GT), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) began on a winning note.

To talk about the first five games of IPL 2023, in this podcast, Aprameya C of The Federal talks to senior cricket writer R Kaushik. Week 1 of IPL 2023 saw RCB’s homecoming, Kohli’s top knock, the Impact Player rule being introduced, Kane Williamson’s unfortunate injury which ruled him out of the tournament, and more. Listen to the full podcast here.