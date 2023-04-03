IPL 2023 points table after week 1; Rajasthan Royals on top

In the first week of IPL 2023, GT, RR, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), and Punjab Kings (PBSK) registered a win each.

All 10 teams in IPL 2023 have played a game each after the first week of the tournament. Rajasthan Royals (RR) was the only team to win away from home.

IPL 2023, which kicked off on March 31 with defending champion Gujarat Titans (GT) beating Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Ahmedabad, had two days of double headers over the weekend.

Also read: IPL 2023 full schedule, match times, venues

In the first week of IPL 2023, GT, RR, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), and Punjab Kings (PBSK) registered a win each.

Advertisement

As of Sunday (April 2), five matches were played in IPL 2023.

Here is IPL 2023 points table after Week 1 (After matches completed on April 2, 2023)