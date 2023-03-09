India vs Australia: PMs Modi, Albanese watch Ahmedabad Test

The two PMs also visited the Hall of Fame museum at the Narendra Modi stadium.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese on Thursday morning (March 9) reached the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad and took a round of the massive sports arena on a golf car before the start of the fourth Test match between India and Australia.

Modi and Albanese handed over Test caps to their respective team captains Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith. Later they watched the match for some time.

On Twitter, Modi shared pictures and wrote, “Cricket, a common passion in India and Australia! Glad to be in Ahmedabad with my good friend, PM @AlboMP to witness parts of the India-Australia Test Match. I am sure it will be an exciting game!”

The round of the playing turf on a golf car by the two dignitaries was applauded by the thousands of spectators who had already taken their seats in the world’s largest cricket stadium.

Modi and Albanese met players from both sides and stood alongside them when the national anthems of India and Australia were sung.

Albanese arrived in Ahmedabad on Wednesday and attended some programmes, while Modi reached the state late last night.

India leads the four-match series 2-1. Australian captain Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bat in the series-deciding fourth Test.