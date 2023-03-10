India vs Australia 4th Test: Ashwin’s ‘high-quality off-spin bowling’ on flat pitch

In this podcast, senior cricket writer R Kaushik reviews the second day’s play from the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

On a pitch that offered very little for the bowlers, Ravichandran Ashwin displayed “high-quality off-spin bowling” with his guile and variations as India kept Australia to 480 on the second day of the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday (March 10).

Apart from Ashwin (6/91), Usman Khawaja (180) and Cameron Green (114) were the heroes of the day. At stumps, India was 36/0. It was again a day when the bat dominated the ball but Ashwin’s 32nd five-wicket haul in Tests stood out. (Listen to Day 1 review podcast)

To review the second day’s play, in this podcast, Aprameya C of The Federal talks to senior cricket writer R Kaushik, who showered high praise on Ashwin, and Khawaja for batting for more than 10 hours. He feels it will be good batting conditions on Day 3 as well. Listen to the full podcast here.