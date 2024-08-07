Vinesh Phogat disqualified: PM Modi says ‘today’s setback hurts’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (August 7) consoled wrestler Vinesh Phogat after she was disqualified from the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024.

Vinesh, who had reached the women's 50kg final, was disqualified for being overweight by 100 grams. She was set to fight for the gold medal on Wednesday evening.

Modi hailed Vinesh as a champion among champions and said the disqualification hurts but she is still India's pride.

In a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account, Modi wrote, "Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are India's pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian. Today's setback hurts'."

He continued, "I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing. At the same time, I know that you epitomise resilience. It has always been your nature to take challenges head on. Come back stronger! We are all rooting for you."