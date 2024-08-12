Photos: Meet India's medallists at Paris Olympics 2024

As curtains came down on the Paris Olympics 2024 on Sunday (August 11), India was left wondering when it would cross double-digit medal haul at the Games.

Once again, there was not much joy for the 100-plus Indian contingent in France. India managed to win only six medals at the Paris Olympics and there was no gold unlike the previous edition in Tokyo.

India ended its Paris Olympics campaign with one silver and five bronze with shooter Manu Bhaker creating history with two medals (both bronze).

The lone silver came from javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who had won gold at Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Here is the full list of India's medallists at Paris Olympics 2024.

1. Manu Bhaker (two bronze medals, shooting)

2. Neeraj Chopra (silver, javelin throw)

PTI photo

3. Sarabjot Singh (bronze in shooting team event with Manu Bhaker)

PTI photo

Sarabjot and Bhaker. Photo: AP/PTI

4. Aman Sehrawat (bronze, wrestling)

PTI photo

5. Indian men's hockey team (bronze)