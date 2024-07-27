Photos from Paris Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony

The Federal
Indian athletes travel along the Seine River in Paris, France, during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024. AP/PTI

27 July 2024 6:23 AM GMT  (Updated:2024-07-27 06:26:25)

The Paris Olympics 2024 were officially declared open at a dazzling Opening Ceremony in the French capital on Friday (July 26).

Paris turned into a colossal amphitheatre, and the iconic river Seine served as a track for the athletes’ parade as France showcased its cultural diversity, spirit of revolution, impeccable craftsmanship and architectural heritage.

The spectacle started with a dreamy break from tradition as 'Parade of Nations' kicked off the proceedings in which athletes from 205 countries and one refugee team sailed down the Seine on boats despite heavy rain, in the run-up to and during the ceremony, threatening to play spoilsport.

The ceremony also gave a sweet nod to 'Hindi' as it was among the six languages used in infographics to pay tribute to the contribution of prominent French women during the segment titled 'sisterhood'.

A total of 78 Indian athletes and officials participated in the ceremony. India is being represented by 117 athletes, including 47 women, in the sporting spectacle. The Paris Olympics will conclude on August 11. More than 10,000 athletes from 206 countries will compete at the Paris Olympics

Here are some of the photos from Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony.

Indian athletes wave the national flags from a boat on the Seine River during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris, France, Friday, July 26. PTI

Indian athletes on a boat. PTI

Indian athletes. PTI

Indians cheer from a building. AP/PTI

India's flagbearers Sharath Kamal (left) and PV Sindhu. PTI

Teddy Riner and Marie-Jose Perec light the Olympic cauldron. PTI

This photo released by the Olympic Broadcasting Services shows Canadian Singer Celine Dion performing at the Eiffel Tower. AP/PTI

French football legend Zinedine Zidane carries the torch. AP/PTI

Spectators cheer. AP/PTI

Former Olympian Michael Johnson of the United States arrives in Paris. AP/PTI

Part of a fashion show on a bridge. PTI

Part of a fashion show on a bridge. PTI

Athletes travel by boats down the Seine River. PTI

France's President Emmanuel Macron, centre, and IOC President Thomas Bach, left, wave as they arrive. AP/PTI

Team Bhutan go through the water curtain under the Austerlitz Bridge at the beginning of the athletes' parade. AP/PTI

Refugee Olympic Team's boat parades along the Seine River. AP/PTI

Spectators wait to watch the opening ceremony. PTI

Spectators wait to watch the opening ceremony. PTI

Spectators hold umbrellas on stands. AP/PTI

Torchbearer Rafael Nadal, of Spain, waves in Paris. AP/PTI

Spectators at the opening ceremony. AP/PTI

