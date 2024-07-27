Photos from Paris Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony

The Paris Olympics 2024 were officially declared open at a dazzling Opening Ceremony in the French capital on Friday (July 26).

Paris turned into a colossal amphitheatre, and the iconic river Seine served as a track for the athletes’ parade as France showcased its cultural diversity, spirit of revolution, impeccable craftsmanship and architectural heritage.

The spectacle started with a dreamy break from tradition as 'Parade of Nations' kicked off the proceedings in which athletes from 205 countries and one refugee team sailed down the Seine on boats despite heavy rain, in the run-up to and during the ceremony, threatening to play spoilsport.

The ceremony also gave a sweet nod to 'Hindi' as it was among the six languages used in infographics to pay tribute to the contribution of prominent French women during the segment titled 'sisterhood'.

A total of 78 Indian athletes and officials participated in the ceremony. India is being represented by 117 athletes, including 47 women, in the sporting spectacle. The Paris Olympics will conclude on August 11. More than 10,000 athletes from 206 countries will compete at the Paris Olympics

Here are some of the photos from Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony.