Paris Olympics: 10 things you need to know about biggest multi-sport event

As excitement builds for the Paris 2024 Olympics, here are some key facts and figures you need to know about the mega sporting event. Paris Summer Olympics will be held from July 26 to August 11.

1. Massive ticket sales: With a staggering 13.4 million tickets available, the Paris Olympics is set to welcome spectators from around the globe. Whether you're a die-hard sports fan or a casual viewer, there's a good chance you'll find a seat at one of the many thrilling events.

2. A surge in visitors: Expect a huge influx of tourists, with an anticipated 15.3 million visitors flocking to Paris. The city will be buzzing with energy as people from all over the world come to experience the excitement of the Games firsthand.

3. Economic boost: The Olympics are set to provide a major economic boost, with an estimated 3.5 billion euros in economic benefits. This influx is expected to positively impact local businesses, infrastructure, and overall economic activity.

4. Global participation: The Games will feature 206 nations including India, showcasing the truly international nature of the Olympics. Athletes from all corners of the globe will compete, reflecting the spirit of unity and competition that defines the event. India has sent 117 athletes for the Games.

5. Diverse sporting events: The Paris Olympics will include 32 sports. From athletics to football to swimming to archery, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

6. A packed schedule: With 329 events on the calendar in 19 days, the Games will offer a non-stop spectacle of athletic prowess. Fans can look forward to a diverse array of competitions, with athletes pushing their limits in pursuit of glory.

7. A thrilling line-up of athletes: Around 10,500 athletes will grace the Olympic venues. These elite competitors will battle it out for medals and accolades in their respective disciplines.

8. Volunteer spirit: An army of 44,500 volunteers will be on hand to ensure everything runs smoothly. These individuals will play a vital role in assisting visitors, supporting athletes, and helping with various logistical tasks.

9. Media frenzy: The event will attract extensive media attention, with 20,000 accredited journalists and an additional 8,000 non-accredited journalists covering every angle of the Games. This huge media presence will ensure that fans around the world are kept up to date with the latest news and highlights.

10. Global television audience: An estimated 4 billion television viewers are expected to tune in. This will make the Paris Olympics one of the most-watched events in sports history. The Paris Games are set to captivate audiences worldwide.