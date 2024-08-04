India at Paris Olympics: Day 9 (August 4) schedule; Lakshya Sen in action

Lakshya Sen, who has already scripted history in badminton at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024, will be in action in the men's singles semifinals on Sunday (August 4) as he aims to move closer to a medal.

Also on Saturday, the Indian men's hockey team will face Great Britain in the quarterfinals.

Here is India's schedule on Day 9 of competitions at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Sunday (August 4). All times in IST.

Shooting

25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men's Qualification-Stage 1: Vijayveer Sidhu and Anish – 12.30 pm

Hockey

Men's quarterfinals match between India and Great Britain – 1:30 pm

Athletics

Women's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1: Parul Chaudhary – 1:35 pm

Men's Long Jump Qualification: Jeswin Aldrin – 2:30 pm

Boxing

Women's 75kg Quarterfinals: Lovlina Borgohain vs Li Qian of China – 3:02 pm

Badminton

Men's singles semifinals

Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen (Denmark) – 3:30 pm

Sailing

Men's Dinghy Race 7 and 8: Vishnu Saravanan – 3:35 pm

Women's Dinghy Race 7 and 8: Nethra Kumanan – 6:05 pm