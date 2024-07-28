India at Paris Olympics: Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto lose opening match

Paris, Jul 28 (PTI) The Indian women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto began their Paris Olympics campaign with a loss in straight games to South Koreans Kim So Yeong and Kong Hee Yong in their Group C fixture here.

The Indian pair, which put up an inspired show in 2023 to qualify for the Games, went down 18-21 10-21 in a 44-minute match on Saturday.

The Indians made a bright start as Ponnappa and Crasto managed to stretch the Koreans in the opening game but struggled to maintain rhythm in the second, which was a one-sided affair.

The Indian pair will next meet the fourth seeds Chiharu Shida and Nami Matsuyama of Japan on Monday. PTI

