The Federal
Ashwini Ponnappa, Tanisha Crasto
x

India's Tanisha Crasto, right, and Ashwini Ponnappa play against South Korea's Kim So-yeong and Kong Hee-yong during their women's doubles badminton group stage match at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Saturday, July 27, in Paris, France. AP/PTI

India at Paris Olympics: Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto lose opening match

Agencies
28 July 2024 9:26 AM GMT  (Updated:2024-07-28 09:26:44)

Paris, Jul 28 (PTI) The Indian women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto began their Paris Olympics campaign with a loss in straight games to South Koreans Kim So Yeong and Kong Hee Yong in their Group C fixture here.

The Indian pair, which put up an inspired show in 2023 to qualify for the Games, went down 18-21 10-21 in a 44-minute match on Saturday.

The Indians made a bright start as Ponnappa and Crasto managed to stretch the Koreans in the opening game but struggled to maintain rhythm in the second, which was a one-sided affair.

The Indian pair will next meet the fourth seeds Chiharu Shida and Nami Matsuyama of Japan on Monday. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)
2024 Paris OlympicsBadminton
Read More
Next Story

Top Stories

X
sidekick