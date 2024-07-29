India at Olympics: Ramita Jindal disappoints, finishes 7th in 10m air rifle final

Indian shooter Ramita Jindal failed to win a medal in the 10 metre air rifle women's final as she finished seventh at the Paris Olympics on Monday (July 29).

Ramita, 20, had a total score of 145.3 at Chateauroux in France.

The young Indian shooter was placed seventh after 10 shots (104.0) when the elimination began.

In danger of being eliminated, a 10.5 pushed Ramita to sixth place even as Norway's Hegg Jeanette Duestad made an exit. But the Indian could not save herself after that.

In the qualifications on Sunday, she performed very well to make the final in fifth place.

Ramita, the Hangzhou Asian Games bronze-medallist in the event, beat World Championship medallist Mehuli Ghosh and Tilottama Sen at the domestic trials to make it to Paris Games.

There were expectations of a second medal from shooting after Manu Bhaker's historic bronze on Sunday. However, Ramita could not finish on the podium.

With Indian shooters still in the fray in other events, there are chances of winning medals.