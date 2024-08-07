Congress MP links Phogat’s loss of medal with her protest in India

Congress MP Balwant Wankhede said on Wednesday (August 7) that wrestler Vinesh Phogat lost her Olympic medal because there was a conspiracy over her protest against former BJP MP Brijbhushan Sharan Singh.

Vinesh was disqualified from the 50 kg Olympics wrestling finals because she was overweight by a few grams. She will not receive the silver medal.

"It is very sad news for us. There is some conspiracy behind this. The entire country knows she was protesting at Jantar Mantar,” Wankhede said. “She did not get justice, and now if she wins, they would have had to honour her which some people might not have liked," he said.

Modi backs Phogat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meanwhile spoke to Indian Olympics Association chief PT Usha and sought to know what options India has against the decision not to award Phogat the 50 kg silver medal in Paris.

Modi also expressed solidarity with the wrestler.

"Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are India's pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian. Today's setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing,” he said.

Phogat’s protest in Delhi

“At the same time, I know that you epitomise resilience. It has always been your nature to take challenges head-on. Come back stronger! We are all rooting for you,” he said.

Phogat was one of the several international wrestlers who protested against Brijbhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment allegations against him.

Singh was removed as the wrestling federation chief and he was not fielded by the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections.