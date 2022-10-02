Iran’s revolution of forbidden song, dance, and kiss

As Iranian diaspora and human rights activities launch rallies in over 150 cities throughout the world against the Islamic Republic, Iranian-Australian author Shokoofeh Azar, on why the women in Iran want to take back the streets

The nationwide demonstration in Iran is due to the anger and hatred of Iranians across the world over the killing of another innocent by the regime. This time, it’s the killing of a 22-year-old Kurdish girl named Mahsa Amini by the moral police!

For decades, the people of Iran have been fed up with oppression, corruption, and lawlessness, and consider themselves the playthings of internal, regional, and western military-political forces.

From the first nationwide strikes and demonstrations that began in the early years after the 1979 revolution to today, people’s demands have been met with indifference, bullying, violence, and bullets.

Today, people want their accumulated demands of four decades and are as angry as a volcano. Today, the people of Iran, with every religion, gender, and race, have joined hands to overthrow this regime and to establish a secular-democratic political system in its way place in order to forever remove the fabric of politicized Islam from the country.

Ours are the streets

The streets were taken from the people all these years, and they were occupied by the mullahs, Basij, police, and the moral police. But in recent years, with the help of social media, people have found their friends and like-minded people, and now more than ever, they have joined together to take back the streets from the regime. People no longer want the street to be just a place to show the power and uniformity of the regime. Rather, they want to give it colour, light and variety. People want to bring their bright colour, lifestyle, and diverse tastes back to the streets and make the street their own.

After the 1997 revolution, people were always forced to self-censor and reduced to be ‘hypocrites’. We, the people, had to follow the arbitrary, despotic, and forced laws of the Islamic Republic on the street and live according to our own taste in the privacy of our homes. The street and the house were separated. We used to have parties in our homes, wear our favourite clothes, drink to our health, sing, dance and kiss each other, but all these things were forbidden in the street, school, university, and office. And it was considered a crime. Since 1979, thousands of people have been tried, imprisoned, and even executed for doing each of these things.

The upcoming revolution is not just against injustice, corruption, and poverty. Rather, it is a kiss, song, and dance revolution. This revolution is the revolution of forbidden kisses, forbidden loves and forbidden dances. We want to take back the streets… to dance, sing and kiss each other in the streets. We want to bring light and joy back to our streets. Without the presence and supervision of backward and grumpy mullahs, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, or moral police.

The Voice of the Iranian People

From two weeks ago until today, the name of #Mehsa_Amini has been tweeted more than 130 million times around the world, and for the first time, influencers, actors, musicians, parliaments members of different countries, world media, and even Western writers and intellectuals are the voice of the Iranian people. They heard our voices and communicated with us through social media and expressed sympathy with us. For the first time in Iran, national team footballers, actors, singers, university professors, doctors and school teachers have stopped working, removed their compulsory hijab, or resigned to join the protestors. For the first time, women and men are cutting their hair to show that their bodies are under their own control, not the regime’s, as a mark of protest against the growing interference of the regime in the daily affairs and private lives of women and men. In addition, cutting hair is an ancient Iranian tradition to express grief at the death of loved ones.

Today, not only Kurdistan of Iran, where #Mehsa-Amini belonged, but the whole Iran is mourning the death of Mehsa and the Mahsas who were killed cruelly and without reason in these 44 years. People cut their hair because they mourn Iran. And it is interesting to know that Iran is a woman’s name! We mourn for our beloved lady Iran.

This depth of empathy and companionship, both in the national and international arenas, has been unprecedented and has brought us to a point of no return; the people of Iran have lost faith in the Islamic regime and no longer trust any reform promises or domestic politicians. We even do not trust Western politicians. We only trust our roots…Our old and ancient roots in our culture; the culture which created the first human rights: Cyrus cylinder!

We are all subversive

In the first days of the protests, when people created the most beautiful slogan (“Woman, Life, Freedom”), they also started writing why they protest and why they want to end this regressive Islamic regime? The published messages, posts and tweets are as wide and diverse as 44 years of deprivation, failure, suffering, injustice, and cruelty. Millions of Iranians from all over the world have answered this question and turned it into a global trend. People have written: We are subversive…

#for dancing in the street #for happiness, freedom #for poverty on oil barrels #for longing for an ordinary life #for polluted air #for the atomic energy we don’t want #for worn-out trees on Vali Asr street #for preserving Iran’s environment #for Pirouz , the only Iranian tiger facing extinction #for forced paradise #for those who were killed for no reason #for all political executioners #for the day when no Iranian wishes to emigrate #for the experience of wind in our hair #for kissing each other #for no Iranian to be exiled #For all the ancient heritage that the mullahs stole or destroyed #For humanitarian laws #For the fugitive elites #For empty slogans #For Afghan children who don’t have the right to study in Iran #For the poor children of Iran who can’t go to school #For Babies who are not allow to go to University #for imprisoned journalists # for the censored poetries #for cultural, political and religious prisoners #for ending Islamic terrorism #for ending Shi’ism in the region #for the sun after long nights #for a girl who wished be a boy #for a woman, life, freedom # for freedom # for freedom # for freedom…

So, in the world’s first feminist revolution that arises from the heart of ancient Iran, take off your hat in respect and join us: for women, life, and freedom…

Shokoofeh Azar is an Iranian-Australian author and journalist. Her novel, The Enlightenment of the Greengage Tree, has been nominated for the Stella Prize and the International Booker Prize. She has been living in Melbourne (Australia) as a political refugee since 2011.