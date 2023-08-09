Siddique obituary: Visionary filmmaker who redefined humour in Malayalam cinema

Siddique’s ability to capture the essence of human emotions and relationships, his knack for crafting memorable characters, and his dedication to pushing the boundaries of cinema will continue to inspire filmmakers for generations to come

With his unparalleled storytelling prowess and ability to connect with audiences across the class, Siddique left an indelible mark on the industry, redefining the boundaries of laughter in Malayalam cinema by creating timeless comedies that will continue to resonate for years to come.

Siddique-Lal magic

Born on August 1, 1960, in Pulleppadi in Kerala, Siddique Ismail’s journey into the world of cinema was destined from an early age. His passion for performing and storytelling was evident even as a teenager, and he soon found himself drawn to the stage as a skit and mimicry artist. After completing his education, Siddique was very active with his mimicry performances along with his college mate and friend, actor-director Lal (Paul). He embarked on his cinematic journey as an assistant director, learning the ropes of the industry and honing his skills under the tutelage of accomplished directors.

It wasn’t long before Siddique’s talent and creative vision caught the attention of the industry. In 1989, Siddique and Lal together as a director duo (Siddique Lal) made their directorial debut with the film Ramji Rao Speaking, a comedy that struck a chord with audiences and marked the beginning of a remarkable career of a rare director pair in Malayalam. The film’s witty dialogues, relatable characters, and brilliant comic timing set a new standard for humour in Malayalam cinema. The success of Ramji Rao Speaking was a testament to Siddique-Lal’s innate understanding of the audience’s pulse and their ability to blend laughter with heart-warming emotions.

Ability to breathe life into celluloid

The first phase of Siddique’s cinematic journey was defined by his collaboration with Lal, forming one of the most iconic duos in Malayalam cinema. Together, they went on to create a series of blockbusters that not only entertained but also touched the hearts of millions. In Harihar Nagar, Godfather, Kabooliwallah and Vietnam Colony are just a few examples of their joint ventures that remain etched in the memories of cinephiles. The magic they brought to the screen was a result of their deep friendship and shared passion for storytelling, and their camaraderie reflected in the chemistry of their characters.

While Siddique was celebrated for his comedies, he showcased his versatility with films like Chronic Bachelor, Friends and Salman Khan-starrer Bodyguard.

Siddique’s directorial style was characterised by his ability to seamlessly blend genres and capture the essence of human relationships. His films were not just stories; they were reflections of life’s complexities, wrapped in layers of humour, emotions, and social commentary. His characters were relatable, flawed, and endearing, making them resonate with audiences from all walks of life. Whether it was the endearing friends in In Harihar Nagar or the iconic Krishnamoorthy and Joseph in Vietnam Colony, Siddique’s characters became an integral part of Malayali pop culture.

The characters Mannar Mathai played by late Innocent, Hamsakkoya played by late Mamukkoya (Both in Ramji Rao Speaking) and Uncle Laser of Friends played by Jagathi Sreekumar gained iconic status in Malayalam industry with their ability in delivering sharp-witted humour and skilfully-crafted comedic scenes.

Uncle Laser’s Tamil version Contractor Nesamani (played by Vadivelu) had created an internet sensation in 2019 when a section of Tamil twitteratti started a satiric ‘pray for Nesamani hashtag campaign’.

Legacy he left behind

Beyond his directorial talents, Siddique’s contributions to Malayalam cinema extended to mentoring and nurturing emerging talents. Many actors of the likes of Saikumar, (Late) Risa Bawa, Geetha Vijayan, Kanaka and technicians who began their careers under his guidance went on to become stalwarts in the industry, a testament to his commitment to shaping the future of cinema. Introduction of theatre legend N N Pillai as ‘Anjooran’ in the movie Godfather was yet another brilliant move.

As the news of Siddique’s passing spread, tributes poured in from all corners of the industry and beyond. Fellow directors, actors, and fans alike shared their heartfelt condolences, recounting the impact Siddique had on their lives and the industry as a whole. His legacy, however, lives on through the body of work he leaves behind, a treasure trove of films that continue to bring joy, laughter, and introspection to audiences.

In his memory, the Malayalam film industry will undoubtedly carry forward the torch of storytelling excellence that Siddique lit. His ability to capture the essence of human emotions and relationships, his knack for crafting memorable characters, and his dedication to pushing the boundaries of cinema will continue to inspire filmmakers for generations to come.

“Siddique was a filmmaker who tackled significant life moments with a touch of humour,” recalled Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. In his tribute, the chief minister noted that Siddique managed to leave a lasting impact not only in the Malayalam industry but also on the Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi film industries.

As the lights dim on the life of this visionary director, it’s important to remember that Siddique’s spirit lives on through the laughter he brought, the tears he evoked, and the stories he shared. His name will forever be etched in the annals of Malayalam cinema as an original wit maker, who enriched the cinematic landscape with his artistry that will stand the test of time.