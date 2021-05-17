Nitish Veera, actor in Pudhupettai and Asuran, succumbs to COVID

Nitish Veera made his debut in Selvaraghavan’s gangster flick Pudhupettai, where he played the role of a henchman, and then went on to work in many films steadily getting recognised as a good actor

Nitesh Veera, a Tamil actor who played crucial roles like the casteist accountant in Asuran, who turns the tables on the protagonist Dhanush, and as Rajnikanth’s son in Kaala, has succumbed to COVID-19 at a Chennai hospital on Monday (May 17). The doctors could not save the 45-year-old actor being treated for the COVID at the hospital.

Veera made his debut in Selvaraghavan’s gangster flick Pudhupettai, where he played the role of a henchman, and then went on to make a mark as Sekar in the 2009 sports drama, Vennila Kabbadi Kuzhu. He was steadily making a mark with each film, as he bagged the role of superstar Rajinikanth’s son in Kaala, besides working on many other films, including Kannada films, in his 14-year career in south cinema.

Veera has also played a key role as a friend in Vijay Sethupathi and Shruti Haasan’s ‘Laabam’ directed by SP Jananathan. The award-winning director too died in March, a victim of COVID-19. Veera, who hails from Madurai has two young daughters, who are 8 years and 7 years old.

Advertisement

Also read: COVID claims Tamil actor Maran; directors Pa Ranjith, Dharani grieve

The Tamil film industry, which has lost many of the members from its fraternity to COVID-19, starting with the legendary playback singer, S P Balasubramaniam last years, seems devastated with the death of Veera. And, took to Twitter to condole the death of their colleague.

Posting a film still of Veera and Dhanush in the 2006 Pudhupettai, director Selvaraghavan said, ‘Rest in peace, my Mani’. Veera played Mani, a henchman to the notorious rowdy, Anbu in the film.

Actor Vishnu Vishal, who was the hero in the Vennila Kabbadi Kuzhu also posted: It pains to write this…acted with him VennilakabbadiKittu…This covid second wave is taking away so many lives…Be careful and keep your loved ones really close to you. Actor Ammu Abhirami, the lead actress in Asuran, condoled Nitish’s sudden demise. “Shattered to hear that Nitish Anna is no more, very shocking, such a wonderful and caring co-artist, never expected this, May his soul rest in peace.”

Kannada Actor Krishna shared fond memories with Nitish and wrote, “Rest in peace my friend Nitish Veera. We did two films together #kazhugoo and #Bellbottom. An extremely passionate actor and a kind soul. The second is wave is not a joke guys…. can’t loose anyone anymore… pls stay in and stay safe (sic).

In an earlier interview with the Times of India, Nitish told the media that he was excited to work with Dhanush again in Vetrimaaran’s Asuran. He had worked with Dhanush in his debut film Pudhupettai, and then after a long gap, he shared screen space with the actor. Dhanush had grown from being just an actor to become a producer, director and global star. “Despite seeing success, he is still the same person — simple and humble,” he had said. In Asuran, he turns on Dhanush’s character, who had helped him get a job and torments him. He shone in the role, though he was not the lead actor.