You can have up to 18 long weekends in 2023; plan your escapes now!

Several holidays have coincided with weekends next year. However, if you plan your leaves well, you can make up to 18 short trips in 2023. Here is the complete list of long weekends you can chalk out

You don’t always need to plan a big tour to get a breather from the monotony of life. Sometimes, well-planned small trips can give us the much-needed oxygen to see us through the year. And the next year, 2023, seems to be full of opportunities for a long weekend, when you can just sneak out of your grey city for a whiff of fresh air.

On the flip side, several holidays seem to have coincided with weekends in 2023. But, never mind. If you plan well, you can make up to 18 small trips next year. Here is a month-wise breakup of all those long weekend opportunities, as well as weekend holidays, in 2023.

January

December 31, 2022 is a Saturday. January 1 is Sunday. If you can manage a leave on December 30 and January 2, you can get away for four days. However, unless you planned well in advance, it can be difficult to find accommodation during this peak holiday season. But never mind if you did not. There’s much more.

Advertisement

Also read: Top 8 places in India for a December Christmas-New Year holiday

January 14, Saturday, is Lohri and Makar Sankranti. January 15, Sunday, is Pongal. If you can take an off on January 13 and January 16, you can escape for four days.

Another opportunity comes knocking on January 26 (Republic Day), which is a Thursday. If you can take a leave on January 27, you can get January 28 and 29 as the weekend. Book a trip right now!

February

In case you don’t usually get an off on Saturdays, February 18 is Mahashivratri. If you can manage an off on February 17 (Friday), you can enjoy a three-day break up to February 19, Sunday.

March

Holi is on March 8, which is a Wednesday. If you take leaves on March 9 and 10, you can take a five-day break until March 12, Sunday.

April

Mahavir Jayanti is in April 4, Tuesday. April 7 is Good Friday. Just take leaves on April 5 and April 6 to make it a six-day holiday (till April 9, Sunday).

May

Buddha Purnima is on May 5, Friday. May 6 and 7 are the weekend. Plan a three-day trip now!

Also read: 10 must-eat dishes of Andhra cuisine every foodie should check out

June-July

Rath Yatra is on June 20, a Tuesday. If you take a leave on June 19, you can enjoy a four-day extended weekend starting June 17, Saturday.

Another opportunity beckons towards the end of the month. June 29, Thursday, is Bakri Eid. If you can manage a holiday on June 30, Friday, you can enjoy a four-day break till July 2, Sunday.

August

Independence Day (August 15) is on a Tuesday next year. So, if you can take a leave on August 14, you can take a four-day break starting August 12, Saturday. Also, August 16 is Parsi New Year. If your workplace allows this holiday, you can go on a five-day vacation!

Then again, August 29, a Tuesday, is Onam, while August 30 is Raksha Bandhan. All you need to do is take an off on August 28 (Monday) to turn the August 26-27 weekend into a five-day short trip.

September

Janmashtami is on September 7, a Thursday. If you can manage a leave on Friday, you have four free days to escape till Sunday, September 10.

There is another opportunity in mid-September. Ganesh Chaturthi is on September 19, a Tuesday. Take a leave on September 18 to enjoy a four-day holiday from September 16, Saturday.

Also read: Best Mangaluru foods: From neer dosa to kori rotti to chicken ghee roast

October

October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti) is a Monday. You can plan an escape on September 30, Saturday.

Even better is the third week of October. Dussehra is on October 24 (Tuesday). Take an off on October 23 (Monday) to enjoy an extended weekend from October 21, Saturday.

November

November 13, Monday, is Govardhan Puja. If your workplace gives you this holiday, you can enjoy a long weekend starting November 11. The sad part is that Diwali (November 12) is on a Sunday next year.

Guru Nanak Jayanti is on a Monday (November 27). You can club it with the preceding weekend to take a three-day break.

Also read: This Hyderabad eatery puts flavours from across India on diners’ plates

December

And now, coming to this time of the year in 2023, Christmas (December 25) will be on a Monday. So, if you can take a leave on December 22, Friday, you can enjoy a four-day weekend.