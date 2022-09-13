10 must-eat dishes of Andhra cuisine every foodie should check out

Here is a list of 10 popular Andhra dishes which any food connoisseur should try once in life

Think Andhra cuisine and the taste buds fill with a burst of flavours. The food of the region is tangier and spicier than its south Indian cousins, courtesy its status as the leading producer of chilli, including the famous Guntur chilli, in the country.

While the cuisine is diverse and changes according to topography, cultural and religious differences, an array of dishes have been left behind by the Mughals who ruled the region for centuries.

Here are a few finger-licking ones:

Gongura mutton

This heavenly marriage of Gongura leaves, a staple of Andhra cuisine, and delicately marinated mutton, gives birth to a spicy and flavourful dish. Best served with Biriyani, it is usually polished off plates in minutes.

Advertisement

Panasa Putti Koora (Jackfruit curry)

This popular Andhra curry, made with raw jackfruit, will put non-vegetarian dishes to shame. A balanced blend of red chillies, tamarind and jaggery lends the curry an authentic taste.

Gutti Vankaya Kura (Andhra eggplant curry)

Deep fried brinjals are dunked into a spicy and creamy poppy seed-based gravy to create this traditional dish of the Telugus. It can be enjoyed with hot Malabar parathas or steamed rice.

Kodi Pulao

Biriyani is passe. Try this Andhra style chicken pulao if you are someone who appreciates the power of spices. Heavily reliant on green chillies and black pepper, the unusual addition of poppy seeds and coconut to the dish, are what set it apart.

Ulava Charu

If you love rasam, you will definitely dig this. Originating from Krishna and Guntur districts, this thick soup is made from boiled horse gram.

Pulasa Pulusu

Made with Pulasa, an expensive variety of fish found in river Godavari, ladies finger, tamarind and green chillies, the dish is slow-cooked for the fish to reach a melt-in-the-mouth consistency.

Pesara Punukulu

Moong dal and lots of chillies go into the preparation of this fritter which is a hit during festivals. It goes well as an accompaniment with meals or an evening snack.

Boorelu

Made with black gram and rice, this sweet dish takes time to prepare. But once done, it becomes the star dish of any party.

Pulihora

Remember Tamil Nadu’s puliyodarai? Andhra calls it Pulihora. Known as the poor man’s festival food, this sour and hot rice dish made with tamarind and jaggery is amply tempered with green chillis, curry leaves and peanuts to pack a punch.

Dondakaya Fry

Tender strips of the humble Ivy Gourd are tossed in a spicy masala mix to create this Andhra masterpiece. The generous amount of sesame and fresh coconut that go into the masala is what sets it apart in taste.