Wrestlers allege ‘torture’, say no food, water at protest site; Kejriwal extends support

Bajrang Punia alleged that the police was making all the effort that they don’t get any facilities at the protest site while stating that the wrestlers will continue with protest “until justice is served” to them

Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia on Saturday alleged that the Delhi Police was “torturing” the wrestlers protesting against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at Jantar Mantar by denying them food and water.

He alleged the power supply to the protest site had also been snapped. “Police said that if you want to protest, sleep on the road. What kind of pressure has come on them today, there was no such problem before, this has happened only because of the pressure of the Supreme Court,” he said. Punia added that the wrestlers will protest “until justice is served” to them. “Until justice is served, we will protest no matter how much the police administration tortures us,” he said.

He alleged that the police was making all the effort that they don’t get any facilities at the protest site. “We had ordered some goods but they (police) are not allowing us to bring them here and they are making the person who brought the goods run away by beating them. However, we will continue with our protest no matter how much the police administration tortures us,” he said.

Kejriwal promises all help

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday met the protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar and said every Indian who loves the country should stand with them in their struggle. Extending his support to the wrestlers, Kejriwal said those who commit such wrongs against women “should be hanged”. “All these women players who have brought laurels to the country are our daughters, they must get justice. No matter how powerful the accused is, he should be given the harshest punishment,” he tweeted in Hindi.

In his address from the protest site, Kejriwal also asked people from all over the country to reach Jantar Mantar to support the wrestlers. The chief minister claimed that electricity and water supply to the protest venue had been disconnected and supplies like food and mattresses were being not allowed in, and promised to help them.

Kejriwal said the protesting wrestlers, including award-winning sportspersons, brought laurels to the country and yet had to protest and approach the Supreme Court for action against Singh. Without taking any names, Kejriwal said no harm ever comes to any leader of “one party” even if they do something wrong and that is what happened here.

The Delhi Police FIRs against Singh were filed hours after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the force, told a Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha that a case will be registered on Friday.

While the first FIR relates to allegations by a minor wrestler and was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the second was related to outraging modesty.

(With Agency inputs)