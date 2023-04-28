Wrestlers’ protest: Delhi Police tell SC FIR will be registered against WFI chief

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Delhi Police, told a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha that the FIR would be registered today.

The Delhi Police apprised the Supreme Court that it has decided to register an FIR on Friday (April 28) over sexual harassment allegations levelled by seven women wrestlers against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

“We have decided to register an FIR. It will be registered today,” Mehta told the bench, which was hearing a plea filed by seven women wrestlers alleging non-registration of an FIR on their sexual harassment allegations against Singh.

The bench also directed the Delhi Police commissioner to make an assessment of the threat perception and provide adequate security to one of the minor girls, who is an alleged victim of the sexual assault.

The country’s top wrestlers have been on a sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi since Sunday over the matter.

