Women’s Equality Day 2022: History, significance & ways to celebrate

Every year, Women’s Equality Day is celebrated in the United States on August 26 to commemorate the 1920 adoption of the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution. The amendment prohibits the states and the federal government from denying citizens the right to vote based on their sex.

The Day, which marks a turning point in the history of women’s struggle for equal treatment and women’s rights, was first celebrated in 1971, designated by the Congress in 1973. It has since been proclaimed each year by the United States President.

History

The US Congress adopted the 19th Amendment to the Constitution in 1920. The amendment gave women the right to vote.

In 1971, Congress Representative Bella Abzug introduced a Bill with a nationwide ‘strike for equality’ seeking a day dedicated to women’s rights, known as the Women’s Equality Day. The strike aimed toward free abortion on demand, free childcare and equal work opportunities.

In 1973, Richard Nixon the then US president issued the first official proclamation of Women’s Equality Day. Every US president since Nixon has issued a proclamation each year designating August 26 as Women’s Equality Day.

Significance

The day is to honour women’s continuous efforts towards full equality. Various organizations in the US, workplaces, libraries and public facilities organize programmes to celebrate the day, and commemorate the role of women in society’s progress.

How to celebrate the day?

To celebrate Women’s Equality Day, one can register to vote if they haven’t already. One can also learn about important female leaders in history.

They can visit a women’s museum or learn more about Women’s Equality Day through the net.