Graft charges: Himanta threatens defamation case against Kejriwal

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday threatened to file a defamation case against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader alleges corruption cases against him outside the assembly.

Kejriwal, who is scheduled to address a political rally here on April two, had reportedly said in the Delhi Assembly that there are cases against Sarma. Is there any FIR or case against me anywhere in the country? I wanted to sue him but like a coward, he spoke inside the assembly, the Assam chief minister said on the sidelines of a programme here.

He said that one should not speak against anybody inside the assembly where the accused is not there to defend himself. Let Kejriwal come here on April 2 and say that I am corrupt. The next day, I will file a defamation case against him as I have done against (AAP leader) Manish Sisodia, Sarma said. Sarma had filed a criminal defamation case against Sisodia, the then Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, at the Court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kamrup, in August last year for levelling some allegations against him at a press conference in New Delhi. The BJP leader was then the health minister.

There is no case against me before any agency or court, Sarma said.

The chief ministers of Assam and Delhi have often sparred on Twitter over issues related to education and health.

