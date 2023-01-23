Why Nehru, Ambedkar did not want ‘Socialist’ and ‘Secular’ in Preamble

The words 'Socialist' and 'Secular' were not in the original Preamble to the Constitution and were added through the 42nd Amendment in 1976

The Preamble to the Indian Constitution begins: “We, the People of India, having solemnly resolved to constitute India into a Sovereign, Socialist, Secular, Democratic Republic.”

One must remember that the words “Socialist” and “Secular” were not in the original Preamble and were added through the 42nd Amendment in 1976, during the Emergency.

It is interesting to note that both Jawaharlal Nehru and Dr BR Ambedkar were not in favour of including those two words while the Constitution was being drafted by the Constituent Assembly.

Nehru’s views

Jawaharlal Nehru felt there was no consensus on these issues at that time, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had said during a discussion on his book Chequered Brilliance: The Many Lives Of Krishna Menon at the Observer Research Foundation in New Delhi in January 2020.

Ramesh said, “Why Nehru did not want secular and socialism (in the Preamble) is because he felt that there was not enough of a consensus on both these issues, that there are divergent points of view. He told VK Krishna Menon, who drafted the Preamble, to ‘go a little slow’ on these two words.”

Ambedkar’s views

Ambedkar argued during the debates that there was no need to include the term “secular,” as the entire Constitution embodied the concept of a secular state, which meant non-discrimination on grounds of religion and equal rights and status to all citizens.

On whether to include the term “socialist,” he said it was against the very grain of democracy to decide in the Constitution what kind of society the people of India should live in.

“It is perfectly possible today for the majority of the people to hold that the socialist organization of society is better than the capitalist organization of society. But it would be perfectly possible for thinking people to devise some other form of social organization, which might be better than the socialist organization of today or of tomorrow. I do not see, therefore, why the Constitution should tie down the people to live in a particular form and not leave it to the people themselves to decide it for themselves,” he had said.

Significance of “Socialist” and “Secular” in our Preamble

Before the term “Socialist” was added to the Preamble, some of the Directive Principles of State Policy in the Constitution had socialist content. The term “socialist” here means that wealth should be shared equally by society and not be concentrated in the hands of a few rich people and that the government should be responsible for reducing socio-economic inequalities.

Secular means that the relationship between the government and religious groups are determined according to the Constitution and law. It separates the power of the state and religion. It means that all religions are equally respected and that there is no state religion. All the citizens of India are allowed to profess, practice, and propagate their religions.

