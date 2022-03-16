Cops caution WhatsApp users against opening ‘The Kashmir Files’ link

Clicking on a link promising free viewing of the film may download a malware, which will hack into phones and also empty bank accounts linked to the phones

The soaring popularity of ‘The Kashmir Files’, a movie based on exodus of Kashmiri pandits from the valley in the 80s, may spur cyber criminals into action, fear police.

A senior Noida police official has asked WhatsApp users to exercise caution if they receive messages with links that promise free access to the movie. Speaking to news agency PTI, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ranvijay Singh said that clicking on such a link may download a malware, which will hack into phones and also empty bank accounts linked to the phones.

“There has been no specific case here yet in which the movie’s name has been used but there are inputs regarding such methodology being used by conmen for hacking into people’s phone or duping them of money,” Singh said.

The Additional DCP said that recently three people approached the police in a day with similar complaints of cyber fraud, in which they ended up losing a combined ₹30 lakh.

The officer said social media users should refrain from clicking on such links shared by unknown people and sharing them on WhatsApp or other social media platforms. In case the link comes from family or friends, verify if they themselves have opened the link, said Singh.

The Vivek Agnihotri directed movie, ‘Kashmir Files’, has elicited lot of interest in common people and received mixed reviews. It is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits during the Kashmir insurgency in the 90s.

The film is doing very well commercially with the box office collection in the domestic market crossing Rs 60 crore mark since March 11, the day it was released. Box office analysts expect the film to enter the Rs 100 crore club soon. Film analyst Taran Adarsh said the film has surpassed records held by previous Bollywood blockbusters pre- and post-pandemic.

The collections went up significantly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi endorsed the movie.