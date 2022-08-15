What Modi, Sonia, Rahul, Stalin and others said on Independence Day

Prime Minister Modi urged citizens to take five pledges (Panch Pran) for the next 25 years -- making India a developed nation, removing every trace of bondage or colonial mindset, taking pride in the country’s heritage, developing unity and fulfilling their duties

As India celebrated its 76th Independence Day on Monday, political leaders across the spectrum shared their thoughts on the nation and wishes for its citizens.

While the weeks leading up to the D-day saw much acrimony over the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, the inclusion and exclusion of freedom fighters from the roll of honour and so on, Independence Day itself was largely peaceful.

Addressing citizens for the ninth consecutive time from the ramparts of the Red Fort after hoisting the tricolour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to take five pledges (Panch Pran) for the next 25 years — making India a developed nation, removing every trace of bondage or colonial mindset, taking pride in the country’s heritage, developing unity and fulfilling their duties.

A large part of the Prime Minister’s speech focused on corruption and nepotism as rising challenges in politics and other areas of life.

Modi said that it is seen that some people do not have enough space to hide their illicit money while many in the country do not have enough space to live, an obvious pointer to the recovery of the huge amount of allegedly unaccounted cash and other assets during raids at some leaders of Opposition parties.

“Corruption is eating the country like termites and we have to fight it with full might. It is our endeavour that those who have looted the country have to return it,” said Modi.

The PM also spoke against nepotism in politics and how it promotes inequality. Pitching for women empowerment, he said gender equality is the key to a united India. He said: “A distortion has crept in our conduct and we at times insult women,” he said, and asked, “Can we take a pledge to get rid of this from our behaviour and values?”

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday addressed the nation on the eve of the 76th Independence Day. In her address, she said: “Democracy not only grew roots in the soil but it was also enriched too. At the beginning of civilization, saints and seers of this land had developed a vision of humanity that was defined by equality of all.”

The President also spoke about the freedom heroes that rose among the peasant and tribal populations and whose actions could inspire the entire nation.

President Murmu was also seen paying tribute at the National War Memorial in Delhi.

Sonia’s remarks

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi spoke on the occasion, slamming the Union government for distorting historical facts to suit its purpose.

“Indian National Congress will oppose the wrong statements made on historical facts for political benefits and every attempt to question great national leaders like Gandhi- Nehru-Patel- Azad on the basis of lies,” she said.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, party MPs Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders took part in the party’s ‘Azadi Gaurav Yatra’ in Delhi. “To India, our much-loved motherland, the ancient, the eternal and the ever-new, we pay our reverent homage and we bind ourselves afresh to her service,” said Rahul on Twitter. “Happy Independence Day! Jai Hind.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee joined folk artists as they performed at the Independence Day celebrations in Kolkata.

Gandhiji’s ideals

The ideal of secularism and brotherhood championed by Mahatma Gandhi is the urgent need for the nation today and the DMK regime’s Dravidian model embodies all such lofty principles for the common good of all sections of people, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Monday.

Indian Army troops recited the national anthem at the Siachen Glacier after unfurling the national flag.

A made-in-India gun was used for the first time in 75 years for the ceremonial 21-shot salute at the historic Red Fort on Independence Day. So far, British guns have been used for ceremonial salute.