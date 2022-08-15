India celebrates 76th Independence day

PM Modi urges the country’s youth to take an oath to make India a developed country by 100 years of Independence

The entire nation has been decked up to celebrate India’s 76th Independence Day on August 15, 2022. The celebrations began with PM Modi unfurling the tricolour at 7:30 am, addressing the nation from the Red Fort.

The PM in his speech emphasized on women’s dignity. The PM said: “It is important that in speech and conduct, we do nothing that lowers the dignity of women.”

He urged the country’s youth to take an oath to make India a developed country by 100 years of Independence. “When we take an oath, we make it happen. That is why when I spoke about Swachh Bharat in my first speech, there was a movement,” he said.

Also Read: Coast Guard organises 7.5-km heritage walk to commemorate 75th Independence Day

Advertisement

Modi said that the Aatmanirbhar Bharat has become the responsibility of every citizen, every government and every unit of the society.

“Aatmanirbhar Bharat, this is not a government agenda or a government programme. This is the mass movement of the society, which we have to take forward,” he said.

He also raised concerns over corruption and nepotism, saying “corruption is eating up my country like termites and nepotism is snatching opportunities from all. Let us pledge to rid India of these.”

The speech concluded with slogans of Bharat Mata ki Jai, Vande Matram.

Also Read: US singer Mary Millben to attend Independence Day celebrations in India

Made in India ATAGS howitzer was fired as part of the 21-gun salute on the 76th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort, New Delhi.

BJP national president JP Nadda hoisted the national flag at the party headquarters in New Delhi to commemorate the Independence Day.

Greetings from the opposition

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi also extended her greeting on the Independence Day.

“In the last 75 years, India has made a global mark in science, education, health, information technology and other areas through the sheer hard work of talented Indians,” her statement read.

“We have achieved a lot in the last 75 years but the current self-centered government is adamant about proving insignificant the great sacrifices of freedom fighters and glorious achievements of the country, this cannot be accepted,” the statement further read.

Also Read: Google launches India Ki Udaan to mark 75 years of Independence

Indian National Congress will oppose the wrong statements made on historical facts for political benefits and every attempt to question great national leaders like Gandhi, Nehru, Patel, Azad on the basis of lies, said Gandhi.

Congress leader Ambika Soni hoisted the national flag at AICC headquarters in Delhi.

The Tricolour

The Indian Navy warships hoisted the Tricolour across six continents, three oceans & six different time zones to mark the country’s 76th Independence Day.