What caused Disney+ Hotstar outage? Streaming service has this to say

Twitter users are sharing screenshots showcasing the error messages they have received when attempting to log in to the streaming platform.

Disney+ Hotstar, the popular streaming service, is currently experiencing a widespread outage in India, affecting a large number of its users.

The website Downdetector.in has registered more than 500 instances of the outage, and Twitter has also been abuzz with users sharing screenshots of error messages they receive when trying to log in.

Hi! Our digital rights for these content have expired and hence, it's no longer available on our platform. Having said this, we will share your feedback with our team. Appreciate your patience & support. — Disney+HS_helps (@hotstar_helps) October 19, 2022

Acknowledging the issue, Disney+ Hotstar has released a statement citing unforeseen technical issues across their apps and website as the cause of the outage. The streaming service has reassured its users that their team is working diligently to resolve the issue and restore the service as soon as possible.

The outage map on Downdetector shows that several locations in India, including Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Kolkata, Nagpur, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Chandigarh, have reported the highest number of instances of the outage. The widespread impact of the outage has left many users frustrated and eagerly awaiting a resolution.

Disney+ Hotstar users on desktop and mobile devices have reported experiencing similar issues. According to some users, these issues have persisted for around 45 minutes.

Due to the outage, accessing the LIVE stream of the India-Australia test match on Disney+ Hotstar has become challenging. Users have reported that the stream abruptly stopped midway and displayed an error message.