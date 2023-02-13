Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Not Dead Yet: What’s on Disney+ Hotstar

Here's a list of the latest significant titles available on Disney+Hotstar in February.

Twenty-six films and series will be available on Disney+ Hotstar, this February.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Wakanda Forever, bankrolled by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, stars Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena, Dominique Thorne, and Alex Livinalli. It was released in theatres in November last year. The following main actor, Chadwick Boseman’s unexpected death from colon cancer in August 2020, the sequel to the 2018 hit Black Panther, investigates what happens after Wakanda loses its beloved monarch T’Challa. The movie is available to stream in English, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. Ryan Coogler, who helmed the first one, has directed the sequel, too!

The film, which has been nominated for five Academy Awards, marks the return of Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia, Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda, Florence Kasumba as Ayo, Martin Freeman as Everett K Ross, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Winston Duke as M’Baku and Danai Gurira as the Dora Milaje’s General Okoye.

The Good Wife – Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhokha

This show, an Indian take on the renowned American legal drama TV series; The Good Wife, is headlined by Bollywood diva Kajol, who plays an advocate. Notably, Julianna Margulies played the lead in the original. Directed by Suparn Verma and produced by Banijay Asia, Kajol was excited about her OTT debut. She was quoted as saying, “Even though I’ve played a variety of roles, the first ones are always special. The beauty of OTT platforms is that they provide performers and creators with a chance to reinvent themselves and try out new formats. That’s exactly what I got with The Good Wife on Disney Hotstar.”

Not Dead Yet

Starring Gina Rodriguez, Not Dead Yet; created by David Windsor and Casey Johnson, follows Nell, “a broken and newly single self-described disaster, working to restart the life and career she left behind five years ago,” according to the show’s official synopsis. An adaptation of Alexandra Potter’s 40-something F**k Up, Not Dead Yet has Hannah Simone, Joshua Banday, Lauren Ash, Rick Glassman, and Angela Gibbs in pivotal roles.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder

The series includes exciting new guest appearances from Gabrielle Union, Normani, Chance the Rapper, Leslie Odom Jr., and more. It is full-on laugh-out-loud funny, real, and heartwarming moments from Penny Proud, Suga Mama, and the rest of the Proud family.

Because We Forget Everything

It is a 10-part Japanese drama series written and directed by Yukiko Sode of Aristocrats and Mime-Mime fame. The plot of this series follows a failing mystery writer, who becomes embroiled in a real-life dilemma after his girlfriend goes missing.

Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama

Hansika Motwani, who married businessman Sohael Kathuriya in December of last year, has captured her big-day moments, in the form of a series. In the trailer, Hansika and her mother are seen disagreeing about the plans for the wedding.

Talking about her dream wedding, Hansika was quoted as saying, “Ever since I was a little girl, I’ve dreamed about the ultimate wedding. My family was ecstatic when Sohael and I announced our engagement, and I realised that my dreams were about to come true. We decided to record the entire process because we wanted to relive every moment leading up to the big day.”

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur

The story of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur, which she mistakenly drags into modern-day New York City, is told in this book, which is based on Marvel’s well-known comic books. Armed with Devil’s fierce loyalty and strength, her family’s love, and her closest friend Casey, Lunella sets out to make a difference and protect her Lower East Side neighborhood from destruction.