Wet days ahead: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in TN, Kerala & Pondy

The weather office also warned of shallow to moderate fog in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and west UP in the next three days.

Seems like the rains are not willing to withdraw anytime soon from parts of south India.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest forecast on Friday predicted light to moderate rainfall at various places in Kerala and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in the next three days.

Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, which have got heavy rainfall in the last few days due to depression over the Bay of Bengal, leading to waterlogging in many areas of the states, are also in store for more showers.

The IMD said heavy rainfall at isolated places is expected over Tamil Nadu, Karaikal, Puducherry and south interior Karnataka in the next five days and over south Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema in the next 48 hours.

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is also likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands over the weekend and Monday, with isolated very heavy rain on Sunday.

The Central Water Commission (CWC), meanwhile, has issued a flood warning in various districts of Tamil Nadu as incessant rains continued to hammer the state. A flood warning was issued in Madurai as water level in the Vaigai dam reached 69 feet against the full reservoir capacity of 71 feet.

According to media reports, the CWC said that Kallar river at its observation site in Poyyapakkam in Ranipet district and Araniar river at its observation site in Puduvayal in Tiruvallur district were flowing above the “highest flood” level.

