WB: Indian, US fighter jets take part in joint exercise at Kalaikunda Air Force station

Fighter jets of the air forces of India and the United States took part in a joint exercise at Kalaikunda Air Force Station in West Bengal’s Paschim Medinipur district, an official said on Monday (April 24).

As part of the Cope India 2023 exercise, five top-notch fighter jets of the two air forces took off in quick succession from the air force base.

The Indian Air Force has employed Tejas, Rafale, Jaguar, and Su-30 MKI fighter jets while F-15 is representing the United States Air Force in the exercise.

Air Marshal SP Dharkar, AOC-in-C EAC visited AF Station Kalaikunda on 17-18 Apr 23. He reviewed ongoing #ExCopeIndia between US Air Force and Indian Air Force. He also flew a training mission in a USAF F-15 E Strike Eagle. pic.twitter.com/sTQ1eBtFkh — Eastern Air Command IAF (@EAC_IAF) April 18, 2023

The exercise, which began on April 10, will conclude on Monday (April 24).

A simultaneous 12-day exercise of transport aircraft was held at Panagarh Air Force Station in Paschim Bardhaman district from April 10.

(With inputs from agencies)