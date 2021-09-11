Watch: IGI airport flooded after record rains batter Delhi NCR region

Monsoon rains breach the 1,000mm mark, the highest annual rainfall in 46 years. Delhi on orange alert

Parts of Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi have been waterlogged following record rain late Friday and early Saturday (September 11).

An ‘orange alert’ has been issued in Delhi after monsoon rain breached the 1,000mm mark, the highest annual rainfall in 46 years.

Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed aircraft at the partially flooded airport.

#WATCH | Parts of Delhi Airport waterlogged following heavy rainfall in the national capital; visuals from Indira Gandhi International Airport (Terminal 3) pic.twitter.com/DIfUn8tMei — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2021

In a tweet, the airport said: “Due to sudden heavy rain, for a short period, there was waterlogging at the forecourt. Our team was immediately aligned to look into it and the issue has been resolved.”

The bad weather affected flight operations, with airlines such as IndiGo and SpiceJet requesting passengers to track their flight status before leaving for the airport.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted thunderstorms with heavy to very heavy intensity rains in Delhi and adjoining areas.

In an update at 12.10pm, IMD said: “Thunderstorm with heavy to very heavy intensity rain will occur over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi (Akshardham, Shahadra, Preet Vihar), NCR (Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF, Indirapuram, Chapraula).”