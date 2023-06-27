Veggie prices go through the roof with tomatoes registering sharpest rise

Latest spell of food price rise may again heat up inflation

Veggie prices have registered a steep rise in different parts of the country over the last few days, with tomato prices particularly going up by as much as 200% in Karnataka and 100% in Tamil Nadu.

Vegetable price have gone through the roof in the aftermath of the recent spell of heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states. The retail price of tomatoes has touched Rs 100 per kg in Chennai after its wholesale price doubled from Rs 40 per kg last week to Rs 80-90 per kg.

Tamil Nadu

Though markets across Tamil Nadu had adequate supplies and the prices too were under control till a few days back, heavy downpour in the state damaged tomato crops, leading to a supply shortage. The Koyambedu market in Chennai, which caters to the needs of the entire city, reported a price surge in other vegetables too by around 30%. For instance, beans are selling at Rs 80 per kg, shallot at Rs 100 per kg and onions at Rs 40-50 per kg. Traders’ associations estimate that the third crop beginning in July would bring about sufficient supply and help stabilise prices.

Karnataka

In Bengaluru too, people’s budget for kitchen has taken a hit with tomato prices surging to Rs 125 a kg on Monday as compared to Rs 40 per kg in the third week of May. Attributing the sharp rise in prices to disruption in supplies from tomato growing regions of the state, a trader said the sharp rise in tomato prices has shocked everybody as it was selling at Rs 15 a kg a couple of months back. Not only tomatoes, the prices of some other vegetables have shot up by as much as 50% over the last 10 days. Onion and potatoes have also recorded an increase in prices by 15 to 50%. Besides, beans, bottlegourd and leafy vegetables too have become expensive.

Assam

Disruption of supplies due to floods has also led to a similar situation in Assam where veggies prices have increased by 100 to 200%. Tomatoes are selling at Rs 100-120 per kg as compared to Rs 30-40 per kg earlier. Ridge gourd and pointed gourd too are selling at Rs 80-120 per kg. Traders say the prices are not coming down anytime soon, though they will remain stable if the flood situation doesn’t deteriorate.

The scenario is no different in northern and central parts of the country. In Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra too, tomatoes are selling at Rs 80 to 100 per kg. Besides, ginger prices in Maharashtra have also registered a sharp increase at Rs 240 per kg.

Incidentally, retail inflation had declined to a 25-month low of 4.25 per cent in May mainly on account of softening prices of food and fuel items. However, this latest spell of food price rise may again heat up inflation.