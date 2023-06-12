Retail inflation dips to 25-month low of 4.25% in May as food, fuel prices soften

Inflation for the food basket was at 2.91 per cent in May, lower than 3.84 per cent in April

Retail inflation declined to a 25-month low of 4.25 per cent in May mainly on account of softening prices of food and fuel items. Inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 4.7 per cent in April and 7.04 per cent in May 2022.

This is the fourth straight month when retail inflation has declined and the third month in a row that Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation remained within the RBI’s comfort zone of below 6 per cent. At 4.25 per cent, retail inflation is the lowest since April 2021 when it was 4.23 per cent.

The government has tasked the RBI to ensure retail inflation remains at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.

According to data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MOSPI), inflation for the food basket was at 2.91 per cent in May, lower than 3.84 per cent in April. The food basket accounts for nearly half of the CPI. Inflation in fuel and light eased to 4.64 per cent, from 5.52 per cent in April.

The annual inflation rate in India slowed sharply to 4.7 per cent in April 2023, the lowest since October 2021, from 5.7 per cent in March, and slightly below forecasts of 4.8 per cent, said MOSPI figures. Food inflation came in at 3.84 per cent, the lowest since November 2021. The inflation rate for the rest of this year is projected to remain below the RBI’s 6 per cent threshold.

The inflation rate in India averaged 6.03 per cent from 2012 until 2023, reaching an all-time high of 12.17 per cent in November 2013 and a record low of 1.54 per cent in June 2017.

Last week, the RBI kept policy rates unchanged at 6.5 per cent and projected retail inflation for the current fiscal to average at 5.1 per cent, with June quarter inflation pegged at 4.6 per cent.

A research report released by the Bank of Baroda reveals that after rising by 6.7 per cent in FY23, CPI inflation is expected to moderate to 5.0-5.5 per cent in FY24, owing to base effects and easing commodity prices. However, a risk to projections would be the prevalence of El-Nino conditions. If this persists, summer crops (Kharif) will be affected, which would translate to higher inflation.