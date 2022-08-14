Veer Savarkar had sown seed of Partition: Chhattisgarh CM on BJP blaming Congress

Chhattisgarh CM Baghel said it was Savarkar who gave the two-nation theory and this was supported by Mohammad Ali Jinnah in 1937. The BJP is divisive and misleading people, he said, questioning their role in the fight for India's Independence

Questioning the Bharatiya Janata Party’s role in the freedom struggle, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday (August 14) said it was Veer Savarkar who had sown the seed of Partition in 1925. Savarkar was the one who gave the two-nation theoryand this was supported by Mohammad Ali Jinnah in 1937, he added.

The CM also lashed out at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh for repeatedly talking about Akhand Bharat and asked why the organisation was indulging in ‘gorakh dhandha’ (unethical practice) of misleading and dividing people.

Responding to a query on the BJP observing Partition Horrors Remembrance Day (Vibhajan Vibhishika Divas) on Sunday and blaming the Congress for Partition, Baghel said, “Savarkar had sowed the seed of partition in 1925. It was Savarkar who gave the two-nation theory which was supported by Mohammad Ali Jinnah in 1937.”

“They (BJP) are divisive. What role did they play in the country’s Independence? In 1925, the RSS and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) were in existence. See the statements of their leaders then,” he said, adding that in 1942 during the Quit India movement, they (RSS and VHP) had wanted the movement to be suppressed.

According to the CM, Syama Prasad Mukherjee (founder of Bharatiya Jan Sangh) had written to the viceroy not wanting the British to leave the country. “Even today they criticise Mahatma Gandhi and not the British,” Baghel claimed.

Also, the Congress leader said the map of “Hindu Rashtra” displayed in the office of the Sangh shows Pakistan, Afghanistan and some other neighbouring countries, as part of Akhand Bharat (united, undivided India). Baghel asked, “On the one hand, they have this old map and say Pakistan must be included in India. On the other hand, they also keep asking Muslims to go to Pakistan. Why are you (BJP/RSS) doing this gorakh dhandha?”

Akhand Bharat will bring Muslims from Pakistan into India, which will automatically increase the population of the community here manifold, the CM claimed. “But you also say Muslims should be sent to Pakistan. They (BJP and RSS) always do the job of misleading the people,” he said.