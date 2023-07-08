Vande Bharat rides get cheaper: Up to 25% drop in AC seating fares on all trains

Railway Board order announces scheme for AC chair car and executive classes of all trains with AC seating accommodation, including Anubhuti and Vistadome coaches

Here’s some good news for frequent train travellers. The fares of AC chair cars and executive classes of all trains, including Vande Bharat, and those with Anubhuti and Vistadome coaches, will be slashed by up to 25 per cent, a Railway Board order has stated. However, the discount will depend on occupancy.

“This scheme shall be applicable in AC chair car and executive classes of all trains having AC seating accommodation, including Anubhuti and Vistadome coaches,” the order stated.

“The element of discount shall be up to a maximum 25 per cent on the basic fare. Other charges like reservation charge, super-fast surcharge, GST, etc., as applicable, shall be levied separately. The discount may be provided in any or all the classes on the basis of occupancy,” it added.

Depends on occupancy

The order also said that trains having “classes with occupancy less than 50 per cent (either end-to-end or in some specified legs/sections depending upon the sections where discount is to be provided) during the last 30 days shall be taken into consideration.”

The fares of competitive modes of transport will be the criteria while deciding the quantum of discount, it added. The discount can be given for the first and/or last leg of the journey and/or intermediate sections and/or end-to-end journey provided the occupancy is less than 50 per cent in that leg/section/end-to-end.

“The discount shall be implemented with immediate effect. However, no refund of fare shall be admissible for already booked passengers,” it said.

How it works

The railway ministry has decided to delegate the powers of introducing discounted fare schemes in trains with AC seating to the principal chief commercial managers of railway zones.

In case of trains where flexi fare is applicable in a particular class and the occupancy is poor, the scheme can be withdrawn initially as a measure to increase the occupancy.

This scheme will not apply to special trains introduced as holiday or festival specials.

(With agency inputs)