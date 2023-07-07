Modi flags off two Vande Bharat trains: Intra UP and Rajasthan-Gujarat routes

During the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also laid the foundation stone for the Gorakhpur railway station redevelopment project.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Gorakhpur-Lucknow and Jodhpur-Ahmedabad (Sabarmati) Vande Bharat Express trains on Friday (July 7).

At an event here, he also laid the foundation stone of the Rs 498-crore Gorakhpur railway station redevelopment project.

While the Gorakhpur – Lucknow Vande Bharat Express will pass through Ayodhya, improving connectivity and giving a fillip to tourism in Uttar Pradesh, the Jodhpur – Sabarmati Vande Bharat train will improve connectivity to places such as Jodhpur, Abu Road and Ahmedabad.

